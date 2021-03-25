Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

People who are hospitalized with a variant of concern are more likely to end up in the ICU, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“International data suggests that (U.K. variant) B.1.1.7 could be connected to worse outcomes,” she said during a press conference Thursday (March 25).

Overall, about 19 per cent of people under the age of 60 hospitalized with COVID-19 have been sent to ICU, or intensive care. However, among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU. In total, 1,592 people under the age of 60 have been hospitalized with the virus since September.

Even as cases for seniors and other high-risk groups have gone down due to vaccination, more people between the ages of 19 and 39 have ended up infected with the coronavirus. This has led to more younger people in hospital and ICU; however, the rate of people under the age of 60 who require hospitalization has remained “low and stable” through the pandemic.

Henry cautioned that “the numbers are very small” and that data on variants of concern is being collected on an ongoing basis.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,581 cases of variants of concern in B.C.; of those, 1,397 were cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, 44 were cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 140 were cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.

Henry warned that the although vaccination is ongoing, with more than 12 per cent of B.C. residents vaccinated with at least the first dose, cases are continuing to rise due to indoor gatherings.

“With the amount of virus spreading around the province – especially in the Lower Mainland – even a small group of people coming together means you can transmit,” she said.

“We’re seeing that people are taking that risk.”

While the recent loosening of restrictions may seem counterproductive, Henry said that the rules remain targeted.

“It’s not about easing restrictions as much as recognizing that at this phase of the pandemic we need to focus on things we can do safely,” she said.

“Things outside can be done much more safely than inside.”

Workplaces remain another major source of transmission. Henry said that between 33 and 40 per cent of new COVID-19 cases are coming from worksites, whether they are small business, restaurants or gyms.

READ MORE: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Just Posted

Councillors Janet Dorward and Treena Smith accepted the Bear Smart Community designation from MLA Claire Trevena and Conservation Officer Ben York. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Port Hardy celebrates Bear Smart Week with some fun activities

The district will post the winning photos on its new Bear Smart Port Hardy Facebook Page.

Taxes are a chore, but filing a return can get people with low incomes access to financial support. (BP file image)
Free tax clinic in Port Hardy for low income residents

Drop in to the Civic Centre March 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mowi has applied to the court to be allowed to transfer fish into two of their Discovery Islands pens to let the salmon grow to marketable size. (Photo supplied)
Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

DFO, conservationists will argue tomorrow against putting more fish in the pens slated for closure

RDMW Chair Andrew Hory (left) Presented Operations Manager Jeff Long with multiple awards earned va qualifications and for his high marks in the Local Government Administration Program at Capilano University. (North Island Gazette 2018 file photo)
RDMW Chair talks two years in office and what the future holds for the region

“Like every organization the RDMW has challenges…”

The Regional District of Mount Waddington is in for another all-day power outage, tentatively scheduled for July 22. (North Island Gazette file photo)
All-day planned power outage coming for North Island

The power is expected to be out on Thursday, July 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

Jacob Baggott, 4, is raising money for his favourite train conductor, Claude Jolivet, and Heritage Acres after a fire March 17 damaged the family attraction. (Courtesy of Ali Baggott)
Four-year-old Island boy raises thousands for Heritage Acres following fire

Heritage Acres is Jacob Baggott’s favourite place to ride trains

John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers of the dangers of having pets in vehicles, both when leaving it parked and when travelling. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling

Use harnesses, crates, and don’t let your dog stick its head out the window are all tips from SPCA

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. more than doubles fine for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders

Penalty for attending, promoting events goes from $230 to $575

Introduction to Criminology (CRM-101) and other North Island College spring and summer courses are available in both seven-week and 14-week sessions and are delivered entirely online starting in May. Visit www.nic.bc.ca/spring-summer-2021 to browse course offerings. Photo supplied
North Island College digital summer courses lighten students’ workloads

North Island College is offering students a wide range of transferable courses… Continue reading

Most Read