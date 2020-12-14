University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

By Tuesday evening, a number of B.C. health-care workers will make history and join the first thousands of Canadians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As the province tops 42,000 test-positive cases since January, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday (Dec. 14) that the first batch of 4,900 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will first be offered to health-care workers in the Lower Mainland – where the lion’s share of cases have emerged this year.

By next week, the vaccine will be available to those on the front lines of the pandemic in each region of the province.

“It’s the first step in our path to protecting people most at risk in our communities and taking the pressure off our health-care system, so that care is available for all of us,” Henry said during a news conference where she also announced 2,146 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 49 deaths over the weekend.

B.C. aims to have 400,000 people vaccinated by the end of March, or roughly 10 per cent of the province’s population.

READ MORE: 2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Research tool offers glimpse into the deep-sea lives of salmon
Next story
Fundraisers set up to help 75-year-old Cowichan Valley fire victim

Just Posted

RCMP officer loads presents into cruiser. (Rebekah Draht photo)
RCMP gives back to North Island families in need this season

Local RCMP give back to their community.

Port Hardy Minor Hockey
Port Hardy Minor Hockey continues to hit the ice for practices

Port Hardy Minor Hockey (PHMH) is still holding practices at the Don… Continue reading

The Urban Village site was originally intended for the new Big House, but that project has been moved to the Tsulquate Reserve. (Zoe Ducklow|Gazette)
Development permit approved for Urban Village affordable housing in Port Hardy

Qwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations hope to see ground broken by spring 2021

The entrance to the Port Hardy aquatic centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Council approves borrowing 2.3 million from taxpayers for pool revitalization

Now all that’s left is the final bylaw reading, which will happen in January.

The mixed up tests were caused by human error, not faulty results. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Backwards tray results in 12 misinformed COVID-19 testees

Six negative and six positive results were linked to the wrong names on the North Island

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

Two fundraisers have been set up to help Edna Cuthbert after a devastating fire claimed her home on Dec. 8. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fundraisers set up to help 75-year-old Cowichan Valley fire victim

75-year-old woman lost everything in Dec. 8 blaze

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

Three more elk have been found poached south of Lake Cowichan. (Kristy Convery/Gazette file)
Three more poached elk found in the Lake Cowichan area

Number of illegally killed elk in area now at 10

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Suspect in Port Hardy theft. (RCMP photo)
Port Hardy RCMP requesting assistance solving a theft

He stole a carton of cigarettes from Supreme Convenience

Most Read