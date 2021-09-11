Cowichan RCMP looking for missing person Nelson Billy

Nelson Billy was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Submitted by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP)

Missing man was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for help locating 65-year-old Nelson Billy, who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3, around noon at the Pier 66 Market in Cowichan Bay.

Billy is described as a First Nations man with short black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing about 150 lbs. He often wears a green jacket.

Anyone with information about Billy’s whereabouts, or who has seen him since Sept. 3 should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

cowichan valleymissing person