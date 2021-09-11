Cowichan RCMP looking for missing person Nelson Billy

Missing man was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3

Nelson Billy was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Submitted by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP)

Nelson Billy was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Submitted by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for help locating 65-year-old Nelson Billy, who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3, around noon at the Pier 66 Market in Cowichan Bay.

Billy is described as a First Nations man with short black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing about 150 lbs. He often wears a green jacket.

Anyone with information about Billy’s whereabouts, or who has seen him since Sept. 3 should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

cowichan valleymissing person

Previous story
UPDATE: 7-year-old killed in Sept. 7 Sooke crash that hospitalized 4 others

Just Posted

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
New accessible playgrounds, maintenance upgrades coming to north Island schools

Star of the award-winning article, Patrick Donaghy, is in charge of the 7 Mile Landfill between Port Hardy and Port McNeill. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Environmental writing award nets donation to local beach cleaners

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Denise Laforest, whose roadside CPR saved a baby’s life last week on the north Island. (Photo submitted)
Off-duty RCMP officer’s CPR saves baby’s life on the side of the highway on the north Island

A.J. Elliott Elementary School in Sointula. (SD85.bc.ca photo)
Parents nearly empty Sointula school of kids over teacher’s mask exemption