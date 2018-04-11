Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Sports fans around the world have been leaving their hockey sticks — and other athletic implements such as baseball bats, lacrosse sticks and even canoe paddles — outside their doors to honour the Humboldt Broncos in the wake of last Friday’s tragic bus crash.

Appropriately, the World’s Largest Hockey Stick has joined the tribute.

The Stick was adorned on Thursday with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s logo. Community members were also planning to gather at the Stick on Thursday at 8 p.m. to light it up with their own flashlights and spotlights.

The lobby of the Island Savings Centre will be decorated with green and gold flowers, and staff at the building are encouraged to wear sports jerseys as part of a cross-country tribute.

A vigil is also scheduled to take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Shawnigan Hills lacrosse box.