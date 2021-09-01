(National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Coyote killed after 3 people, including children, attacked overnight in Stanley Park

Park had been closed to non-essential visitors overnight the day prior

A coyote has been put down by conservation officers after three people were attacked in Stanley Park overnight.

The Conservation Officer Service said on Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon that two of the people attacked were children. The coyote that was killed had been deemed food-habituated.

Conservation officers are still in the park investigating these attacks, which are the latest of the dozens of coyotes incidents that have taken place this past year.

Conservation officers have been urging the public to avoid the park since early August when a five-year-old child was bitten. The park board officially closed the park to non-essential visitors as of Tuesday night but conservation officers did not specify whether the three people who were attacked were deemed essential visitors.

READ MORE: Surge in coyote attacks forces overnight closure of Stanley Park

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Previous story
B.C. girl, 13, raises over $32K for BC Children’s Hospital, launches new raffle
Next story
Texas 6-weeks abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

Just Posted

Photo courtesy of Elections Canada
A different kind of campaign for North Island-Powell River candidates

Carla Neal is the North Island-Powell River candidate for the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada. Photo supplied
North Island-Powell River Marxist-Leninist candidate promises an alternative from ‘cartel parties’

Some of the potatoes and kale donated to the Harvest Food Bank. (Jon Liland photo)
Port Alice Community Garden donates locally grown food to Harvest Food Bank

Regan Hickling with his 23-foot Hydra-Sports boat. (Debra Lynn photo)
Rumble Beach Charters: interesting encounters with wildlife and humans