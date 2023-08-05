Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2023. (Betsy Kline)

Crews responding to wildfire near Castlegar

Castlegar Fire Department is headed to the scene

Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening.

B.C. Wildfire Service notes the fire, which is around Norns Creek, was discovered just before 5 p.m. Aug. 5. It is 0.009 hectares.

Castlegar Fire Department is approaching from several direction, and the Southeast Fire Centre is already sending helicopters. A water bomber is also assisting.

Planes are circling the area on repeat.

Emergency crews heard on the scanner noted that planes are expected to be used for the next 45 minutes to an hour and then ground crews will head in.

Castlegar fire crews have already been busy this week, with a string of suspicious fires.

By Friday morning, Castlegar Fire Department had put out its fifth suspicious fire in less than a week.

Castlegar RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in relation to a number of suspicious fires in the Castlegar area in recent months.

More to come.

READ MORE: Castlegar firefighters respond to 5th suspicious fire this week

