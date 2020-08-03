Crews work to put out a wildfire on Pender Island on Monday. (Photo courtesy Amanda Harris/@belleamanda)

Crews work overnight to try to put out wildfire on Pender Island

Fire department and B.C. Wildfire Service crews extinguishing fire in ‘extremely difficult terrain’

Firefighters say a quick response in the middle of the night helped them contain a wildfire in tricky terrain on Pender Island.

According to a social media post from Pender Island Fire Rescue, the department responded to a forest fire on the north side of Harbour Hill Drive at about 12:20 a.m. Monday and found a blaze approximately 70 metres by 70 metres.

The department mentioned “extremely difficult terrain and accessibility” and said the fire is 75 per cent contained.

B.C. Wildfire Service said it is assisting with helicopters and a crew.

“Because of the detection and guidance from a resident on Saturna, we were able to have a quick response and hold the fire,” noted the post from the department, which went on to thank paramedics, Parks Canada, B.C. Wildfire Service “and of course the people of Pender Island Fire Rescue who worked throughout the night to knock down the fire and are still on scene.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

