Crime stats: Alcohol fueled brawls in Port Hardy caused high assault numbers in second quarter

Cpl. Martin Giguere visited the Port Hardy council chambers to deliver the RCMP’s second and third quarter crime statistics. (Screenshot from council meeting)

Forget Zoom, the Port Hardy RCMP were live and in person recently at the Port Hardy council chambers.

Cpl. Martin Giguere was on hand Oct. 12 to speak with mayor and council at a Committee of the Whole meeting, where he delivered the district’s crime statistics for the second and third quarter of 2021.

“There are a few things that standout in my view that I’m prepared to address,” said Giguere, who then noted that quarter two was “pretty busy, we had 71 common assaults with no injuries, which was a marked departure from the first quarter, but we are back down to lower numbers in quarter three.”

Giguere stated the higher number of assaults in quarter two can be explained due to people with no fixed address getting into alcohol fueled brawls and a lot of them are actually friends who didn’t want to press charges.

There was a slight increase in sexual assault and sexual interference from the second quarter to the third quarter, and also an increase in drinking in public and being intoxicated, which Giguere says is likely because there have been more calls to the RCMP being made from the nearby liquor store.

“The staff has been more inclined to call us now when there are people loitering around and just generally drinking in public,” he said, explaining the RCMP have been working together with the liquor distribution branch to deal with the issue.

Mayor Dennis Dugas wondered what exactly the RCMP does when they get calls like that. Giguere answered quickly by stating the RCMP tells them to move along and will dump their liquor out if there’s any left.

Coun. Fred Robertson asked about the high number of disturbances in the third quarter and whether alcohol was involved.

“We had a 112 disturbances [in the third quarter], 90 of them involved alcohol,” said Giguere. “Generally they are tied hand in hand.”

As for impaired driving, Giguere said the RCMP is hoping to add overtime shifts to their policing budget so they can increase investigations over the upcoming holiday season.

After a brief discussion about missing persons and the mental health act, Dugas asked if council had any other questions before thanking Giguere for attending the meeting.

Files opened by the Port Hardy RCMP in the second quarter (April-June) of 2021:

Total files opened: 1141;

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 71;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 7;

Aggravated – 1;

Criminal Harassment – 1;

Utter Threats Against Person – 18;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 6;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 3;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 67;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 0;

Breach of Peace – 36;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 22;

Cause Disturbance – 105;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 72;

Mischief:

Mischief under $5,000 – 26;

Mischief over $5,000 – 0;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 17;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 6;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 0;

Bail Violations – 18;

By-Law Noise – 31;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 22;

Break & Enter Business – 3;

Break & Enter Residence – 17;

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 5;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 3;

Missing Persons – 17;

Missing Persons High Risk – 10;

Unspecified Assistance – 109;

False Alarm – 26;

Mental Health Act – 55;

Suicidal – 15;

Cocaine Trafficking – 1;

Cocaine Possession – 0;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired Driving:

Charge Recommended – 20;

Charged – 3;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 2;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – 4;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 8;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 17;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 1;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 6;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 3;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $10k – 0;

Street Checks – 1;

Prisoners held – 89;

JJP Hearings – 12; and

Detentions from JJP Hearings – 4.

Files opened by the Port Hardy RCMP in the third quarter (July-September) of 2021:

Total files opened: 1186;

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 49;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 9;

Aggravated – 0;

Criminal Harassment – 1;

Utter Threats Against Person – 13;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 10;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 8;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 83;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 0;

Breach of Peace – 45;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 35;

Cause Disturbance – 112;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 35;

Mischief:

Mischief under $5,000 – 32;

Mischief over $5,000 – 0;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 9;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 13;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 0;

Bail Violations – 26;

By-Law Noise – 30;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 35;

Break & Enter Business – 2;

Break & Enter Residence – 7;

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 5;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 5;

Missing Persons – 22;

Missing Persons High Risk – 6;

Unspecified Assistance – 128;

False Alarm – 26;

Mental Health Act – 54;

Suicidal – 18;

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Cocaine Possession – 0;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired Driving:

Charge Recommended – 16;

Charged – 1;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 1;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – 5;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 13;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 11;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 2;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 2;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 1;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $10k – 3;

Street Checks – 2;

Prisoners held – 104;

JJP Hearings – 20; and

Detentions from JJP Hearings – 8.

Crime
RCMP