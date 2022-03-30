Black Press Media file

Crime: Truck stolen from Comox Valley area found in Port Hardy by RCMP

This is another stark reminder to lock up vehicles, and keep keys inside a secured area

Port Hardy RCMP’s proactive patrols paid off when they found a truck stolen out of Comox Valley in the area of Highland Drive in Port Hardy.

The vehicle was discovered late afternoon on March 10 after catching a keen-eyed officers attention.

“Living and working in small communities has the added advantage of police becoming familiar with what vehicles belong in the community. In this particular incident the officer did not recognize the vehicle and did further investigation which lead to the discovery that it was stolen,” says Cst. Julie Miller, media relations officer for Port Hardy RCMP.

Police encourage people to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 if they spot any suspicious activities or vehicles.

