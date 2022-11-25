Crisis centre and the RCMP launch third party reporting in the North Island

The North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre (NICCC) and the RCMP are pleased to announce the launch of Third Party Reporting in the North Island.

Third Party Reporting (TPR) is a process that allows adult victims to report details of a sexual offence to police “anonymously” through a trained designated third party organization.

“We are proud to announce that [we are] the designated third party organization for the Mt. Waddington Regional District,” said the NICCC in a statement. “We are able to provide this service to people who have been sexually assaulted but who are not presently prepared to approach police directly or to engage in court services. Third Party Reporting can be used after all other alternatives have been explored and provides additional options for survivors who want their experience reported and their story heard.”

Third Party Reporting has been successful in many other communities around British Columbia and the NICCC and the RCMP are pleased to be able to offer this important service in the North Island for the first time. All four North Island RCMP detachments including Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice and Alert Bay, unanimously signed protocols with the NICCC to make this program a reality.

When a Third Party Report is made, the victims name is kept confidential. As it is anonymous, RCMP will take record of the information from the Third Party Report worker and no investigation will be completed. However, a police file number will be created and the information will be kept in their police database. This is an important alternative for people who want the information about their sexual assault reported, but who may not want to engage directly with police or court services. As there is no statute of limitations for sexual assaults, victims retain their right to make a direct police report at any time even after a Third Party report has been made. NICCC staff are able to provide any additional support that may be needed and can make appropriate referrals for support.

If you would like more information about Third Party reporting, please contact our designated TPR workers – Melissa or Donna at the NICCC by calling (250) 949-8333 or contact your local RCMP detachment. You can also email thirdpartyreporting@nicccs.org in confidence.

For more information about the NICCC, please go to www.nicccs.org

