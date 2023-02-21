Crossbow-wielding Nanaimo man arrested for alleged robbery

A suspect who was carrying a crossbow and several knives was arrested for alleged robbery in downtown Nanaimo over the Family Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man wielding a crossbow was arrested for robbery and other offences after an incident in downtown Nanaimo over the Family Day long weekend.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening and robbing another man at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Officers located the suspect, who had a loaded crossbow and several knives, hiding in bushes near the scene of the crime at the intersection of Milton and Nicol streets. When police were initially called, they were told the suspect also had a pistol, but no firearm was located.

“The purchase of this crossbow was actually reported to police just days prior by staff at a Nanaimo retail store who were concerned about the purchase,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

Dustin Pacheco of Nanaimo appeared in court for a bail hearing the same day as the incident and was returned to police custody. His next court appearance is Wednesday, Feb. 22.

