Crowd at the Port Alice mayoral candidates forum was one of the largest ever

WRITTEN BY DEBRA LYNN

There was a good turnout of about 50 people at the Port Alice mayoral candidates forum on Oct. 4 at the Port Alice Community Centre. There were more people than expected, as additional chairs had to be put out for a large influx that arrived after the meeting started. Both candidates commented that they’d never seen such a large crowd for the debates before.

In his opening remarks, incumbent mayor, Kevin Cameron, stated that he has lived in Port Alice for 49 years, spending nine years on council and the last four as mayor, giving him relevant experience to deal with the needs of the community. He emphasized his council has managed to navigate the mill and bank closures, the health clinic crisis, and COVID-19, all the while keeping taxes low. He noted his council has managed to access “more grants than ever before” and invested heavily invested in infrastructure, which includes the installation of a new marina dock, marina washrooms and building, major upgrades to the water and sewer systems, a tourist interpretation site, a new cell tower, fire pits at Lion’s Park, a new fire truck, an ongoing retrofit for the fire department, and a kayak launch, kayak storage facility, and an outdoor fitness area that’s in the process of being built. They have also received a $100,000 grant to fix sidewalks and other infrastructure, revamp the transfer station, and hire an attendant to inspect waste coming in to reduce fines and improve efficiency. Negotiations are in process regarding the sale of Lion’s Park, and, Cameron says, the situation is looking promising.

His council is in the process of applying for grants to update the village’s emergency response plan and repair pipes and culverts for strategic planning for replacement of water systems, as well as attracting a transportation network.

Cameron says, “Growth within our township is essential for the well-being of our community and the families. As we all have been through a recent economic downturn and recent pandemic, we have to work together at attracting new business opportunities which will allow our community to thrive in future, and I think we have done a good job so far.”

In her opening remarks, Beth Thompson stated she has extensive management experience with both municipal and provincial governments (working for Alberta Transportation and Utilities and as manager of the NuNuchatlhat Band, as she stated in her handout) and has spent the last 14 years actively following the village’s reports, agendas and financial information.

For Thompson, infrastructure is a priority and, unless concerns are dealt with, “we… can’t support future development.”

She emphasized, “If the village infrastructure does not support what we presently have it certainly will not support a larger community,” and then added, “It’s no secret that our water distribution, sewer lines and lighting systems are all in disrepair.” Thompson says that “no long-term planning has taken place” and that, until very recently, “no discussions, motions have been made by council to address these issues.”

Thompson also supports participating in the coastal connection fibre optics for high-speed internet, which the current council declined involvement in. She believes that, to maintain stable health care for the North Island, it is important to ensure continued conversation with the Health Forum Society, Mount Wadding Health Network and with VIHA.

Thompson stated inclusion of community members is vital, and that council must provide opportunities for residents to volunteer in activities that interest them, which, she says has “gone by the wayside” with the present council. She states, “Consultation must be done on an ongoing and regular basis and be inclusive.”

The moderator, Corrine Tiberghien, then opened the floor for questions. Here are a few of them.

Brian Grover asked Cameron what has been done to mitigate the bear problems and what he and Thompson anticipate doing in the future.

Cameron said that staff has written to North Island Waste Management about new dumpsters or modifications to current dumpsters. They are looking for grants to obtain special, very expensive bear-proof dumpsters. Staff has produced educational material for new residents. He says residents need to be more diligent and take more precautions with their garbage.

Thompson suggested that a bylaw needs to be written so that garbage is put out the day of garbage pickup, including garbage put into the dumpsters, and that fish and dirty diapers should be taken directly to the transfer station. She believes dumpsters, although they are being bleached, need to be washed out regularly. Bears that are captured should not be moved into another bear’s territory because they will inevitably “lose their life.” She also believes there should be a bylaw to prohibit people from standing around bears.

Tara Roden asked how derelict buildings that are a hazard, or an eyesore, can be dealt with.

Cameron explained that there is a form at the village office that people can fill out and they will contact the property owner and order them to clean up around their house. If they don’t comply, they can be fined. He mentioned they are having trouble contacting the property owner of the Quatsino Hotel.

Speaking about the Quatsino Hotel, Thompson says it’s possible to expropriate a derelict property under the community charter. After talking to John Watson Consulting while they held their think tanks about the village’s Official Community Plan back in September, she says they confirmed that expropriation is a very lengthy, legal process. Thompson doesn’t know if that is the solution for the Quatsino Chalet, but she hopes that, instead, it gets bought and developed.

Warren Beatty asked, “What plan is in place if the grant money isn’t received and the work still needs to be done.”

“Slow but surely… as we can afford it, or we can raise taxes,” was Cameron’s response. He says he would like to stay away from raising taxes, but, if necessary, they would implement “small incremental raises the same as we have done for the last four years.”

Thompson interjected, “Grant money is tax money. It’s that simple. It comes from our provincial taxes. So, you’re either taking out of this pocket or that pocket.” She reiterated that we must manage and maintain infrastructure so that it isn’t deteriorating further and leading to problems and lawsuits. She says, “There are properties that are deteriorating in our community because they have water leakage” that are not being repaired.

Margo OHara asked Kevin Cameron to expound on the sale of the property at Lions Park.

Cameron said they have interested parties in that property that he thinks will be a good fit for Port Alice. He was unable to say more because the deal is still in process, and he doesn’t want to jeopardize negotiations.

Natasha Beatty asked if the town is going to make more parkland to replace what will be taken away with the sale of the property.

Cameron stated that money from that parkland can only be used to purchase other parkland and that they would be looking at replacing that.

Thompson added, “When they sell… any property under the community charter it says that they must well define the parameters and the term of that sale to all the people… and that hasn’t been done…”

She stated council needs to tell residents what would be considered acceptable development for that.

Maria Fraser asked what can be done if halfway through the construction of a hotel it is abandoned, and the village is left with another eyesore.

Cameron assured her that “that’s part of their covenant… they would have to put X amount of money down and it would probably be a large… amount of money down so, if they default on what they are doing or their timelines, then the money reverts back to us…”

Thompson repeated that the community charter says that council needs to give people the parameters of the project and that it is separate from accepting an offer.

After hearing Thompson’s ideas on the subject earlier in the meeting, the North Island Gazette asked Kevin Cameron what his thoughts are on the Quatsino Chalet.

He said he doesn’t want to take on the demolition of the Quatsino Chalet “by no means” as he would rather have somebody buy it. He added, “…but as we do these little projects and we are looking good in the eyes of other investors, which is starting to come around quite nicely now, someone is going say, ‘Hey, I think that’s worthwhile’ so they would possibly buy the Quatsino Chalet and probably do something like it was before….”

Thompson stated that while the owners in China are asking for a million and a half, she believes they would accept less. She suggested it could be used for public housing.

A resident then asked what is available to the community of Port Alice to expand for future land.

Cameron said there is some property available, but it is only for two or three houses. He says a developer needs a bigger piece of land to make it worth their while. Council is currently looking at a property above the gas station, because it is not prone to sliding and has easy hook ups for water and sewer systems.

Maria Fraser asked about a proposal for an extra street above Rupert Street.

Cameron stated it’s still on the books, and while the footprint is not enticing to a developer, it is available for anyone who wants to buy.

Thompson asserted that the property must be searched out privately, “They have to get somebody to buy private lands, do all the surveying, do all the engineering study, do all the plans, do a development permit to mayor and council and the village. It has to have public consultation… so if we can attract somebody like that, bring ‘em on, because I’m sure either Kevin or I would gladly work with them… whether we’re on council or not.”

Dave Stewart says that he feels pretty good about where mayor and council has gotten the village to this date and asks Thompson, “What are you going to do so I feel rosy about my position here in four years, what are you going to do change my vote?”

Thompson responded, “One thing I’m going to do is make sure that the public has public consultation, communication, that the minutes and agendas of the village are on the website accurately and completely — because they have not been…”

She added, “I’ve done a lot of long-term planning. I’ve done grants from both sides of the equation. I’ve approved grants from the department of transportation and I know what it takes to have successful grants.”

Thompson stated she has worked from the municipal side applying for grants and brought communities forward. She believes communication is part of accountability. She says she has asked the village about finances and says her questions couldn’t be answered.

The Gazette asked the candidates to talk about their strengths and weaknesses.

Cameron answered, “I’m a pretty good listener… if you’re a good listener, you’ll get all the information…” For a weakness he said he has to be an even better listener and that it’s “an ongoing project.”

Thompson responded, “Most people in this town have told me one of my weaknesses is that I am too… too determined or too… intense. I’m told that’s a weakness. I don’t even know if it is. It might be. The other thing that I think is a strength: I am the most tenacious person that you have ever met, whether it be in my job or in private industry, and I will guarantee you my tenacity is known by lots.”

Russell Murray asked the candidates about possible plans for the arena.

Cameron stated safety issues around the use of ammonia make operating costs of the arena prohibitive. He would like to look for some grants down the road for community improvements.

Murray interjected that he thinks it’s likely the arena is never going to run again and asked if he has any alternate plans.

Cameron responded with, “Golf Town USA, indoors.”

Thompson stated an arena is not feasible because would require a third of town’s budget to operate. She mentioned some ideas for alternative uses for it, such as agriculture ventures, a manufacturing plant for tiny houses called “bungalows in a box” or for food production.

In her closing remarks, Thompson stated the village needs to move forward but also needs to do some planning. She says, “I don’t want my house sliding down the hill” and then further emphasized that we are a land slide area and need to be honest with residents and investors.

She added the present council must answer all questions fully and that anything that is of paramount interest to the community must be disclosed without request. If she is elected mayor, Thompson guarantees more consultation, long-term planning, personal management and that Port Alice will “be the same community that we have grown to love.”

In rebuttal to Thompson’s remarks, Cameron was adament there is nothing being hidden. He says that everything is common knowledge and that residents can talk to the public works department, talk to him, or the people in the office at anytime. He added he has seen no signs of houses eroding away, and that remediation for the landslide issue has been taken care of in the past. He doesn’t want anybody fear-mongered into thinking the present council is doing something wrong or that Port Alice is an unsafe community.

He ended with, “We certainly are trying to do the very best we can, and, last time I looked, we’re in pretty good shape and we’re improving all the time.”

