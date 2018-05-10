BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO A man has officially been charged with numerous hunting violations near Port Alice back in May of 2017.

Crown approves charges against male for hunting violations

The COS located illegal black bear parts during vehicle inspections near Port McNeill.

According to a Facebook post by the Conservation Officer Servcice (COS), charges have been laid against a man who was accused of suspicious hunting activity around Port Alice back in May of 2017.

“The COS was able to stop the vehicles involved and conduct an inspection near Port McNeill. During the inspection the COS located illegal black bear parts; arrests and seizures were made and an investigation was initiated,” stated the Facebook post.

Crown counsel has officially approved the following charges under the Wildlife Act:

knowingly make a false statement in order to obtain a licence;

hunting big game while not accompanied by a guide;

hunt without license;

hunt without other license required by regulation;

unlawfully possess prohibited bear parts; and

unlawful possession of dead wildlife parts.

The male charged is expected to appear in court on May 15. Poaching and other environmental violations can be reported 24/7 to the COS hotline 1-877-952-RAPP(7277).

Previous story
B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all
Next story
Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Just Posted

Crown approves charges against male for hunting violations

The COS located illegal black bear parts during vehicle inspections near Port McNeill.

Province gives Ft. Rupert Elementary $105,000 for new playground

Playgrounds were chosen based on those with the greatest need

Port Hardy Ambassador program to welcome tourists

Pilot project will see locals greeting tourists throughout town

New research focuses on Indigenous language revitalization

NIC researchers studying language, leadership, and youth

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Departure Bay ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will look into this morning’s incident

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

More than 60 lawsuits filed by 154 Indigenous children over the physical and sexual abuse

B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Not everyone with a compatible phone that was on an LTE network received the alert

EDITORIAL: Food fight breaks out in B.C. Legislature

Private members bill would eliminate $61-a-day per diem for local MLA’s in Greater Victoria

Most Read