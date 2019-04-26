James Sears, editor in chief of “Your Ward News,” is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Crown seeks 1-year jail term against Toronto editor convicted of promoting hate

James Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred

The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews.

A prosecutor is telling Ontario court that James Sears deserves the maximum custodial sentence and three years probation for his role in Your Ward News.

Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of six months, but the Crown says the terms should be served consecutively.

Court also heard several victim and community-impact statements.

Sentencing for the paper’s publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, for the same crimes was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

READ MORE: Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

READ MORE: New Zealand and France to call for an end to online terror

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Meth smoking Florida man attacks mattress in jealous rage
Next story
B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

Just Posted

New look and feel on the way for Evolve Fitness

Owner Tara McCart says she is currently busy expanding the business.

Climate change panel hosted at North Island Secondary School

The panel focused on combating fear, finding solutions, and encouraging youth.

People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association

NVIATS takes over NIEFS space in Thunderbird Mall

“We were approached by NIEFS, they’re going to be downsizing”

Port Hardy Reigns compete in Nanaimo at Island Championships

“We are very fortunate to have this opportunity for our youth in Port Hardy”

Fashion Fridays: How to style your white blouse

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

The 46-year-old Terrace man leaves behind a wife and two children

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

Research has shown that people have a tendency to project human traits onto robots

Most Read