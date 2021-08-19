A CUPE 723 memo misinterpreted a School District 72 communication. (CUPE 723)

CUPE memo indicating COVID protocol back-to-school for Campbell River a false alarm

School District 72 indicates that are waiting on guidance from Provincial Health Officer

  • Aug. 19, 2021 4:30 p.m.
A CUPE memo indicating Campbell River teachers and students would be heading back to school under last year’s COVID-19 protocols proved to be a false alarm.

Twitter user @BCschoolCOVID mentioned the memo in a since-deleted tweet. It referenced a communication by School District 72, saying ‘staff will be returning to the same protocols that were in place in June.’

“Masks will be required by staff and students REGARDLESS of whether you have had your vaccines or not, as the Delta Variant is causing concern with daily cases of just over 500 in BC,” it read.

A follow up tweet from the school district indicated the memo had been misinterpreted.

It notes staff who are returning to worksites have been advised the district is waiting on direction regarding protocols from the Ministry of Education.

While waiting, staff are still required to wear masks, and social distance.

A plan for protocol regarding students will align with a plan provided by the Provincial Health Officer.

Students will be returning to school on Tuesday, September 7.

