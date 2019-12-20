Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of threatening Okanagan sex worker with firearm

Crown seeks two years in jail and 36 months probation for Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, has been found guilty for one count of making threats with a firearm.

Justice Alison Beames found the Falkland man guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, use of a firearm during an indictable offence and possession of methamphetamine.

Sagmoen was found not guilty of uttering threats and intentionally discharging a firearm.

The Crown is pushing for two years in jail and 36 months probation for Sagmoen.

His sentencing is expected later today.

She delivered her decision Friday, Dec. 20, in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon following a lengthy trial.

The man accused of threatening a sex worker with a shotgun in August 2017, who has been in custody since then, had one charge of uttering threats acquitted on Wednesday.

Justice Beames acquitted the charge of uttering threats Dec. 18, following the complainant’s testimony yesterday.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was unable to recall having heard her assailant say anything.

The Crown and defence both agreed the charge should be dropped.

The complainant recounted the night in August, on Tuesday, when she was allegedly threatened with a firearm by a man on Salmon River Road — after she’d received a text responding to her ad on an online escort service, asking for a “playdate.”

The complainant agreed to meet up that night.

When the complainant arrived at Salmon River Road, she received another text. The person she was scheduled to meet said he mistakenly gave her his old address, and he now resided further up the road. She drove to the new location, following the person’s texted instructions.

The complainant said she stopped in front of a bridge on a driveway, which was blocked by a closed gate. She got out of her car and heard a rustling in the bushes before a man emerged holding a gun.

The woman had to race to her vehicle but the man was in tow, she said he came to the driver’s side of the vehicle and pointed the weapon through the open window. She reportedly pushed the gun away with her hand and escaped the vehicle and ran, barefoot, and hid near a neighbouring property until daybreak. She said she had lost her sandals during the incident.

“I was afraid he was going to shoot me,” she said yesterday. “I’m forever grateful that I’m not dead.”

In October 2017, the Sagmoen family property became the subject of an extensive search. The remains of Traci Genereaux were found on the Salmon River Road property, but no charges have been laid in connection to her death.

