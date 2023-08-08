Traffic backed up south of Ladysmith on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (Drive B.C. image)

Traffic backed up south of Ladysmith on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (Drive B.C. image)

Cyclist airlifted after highway collision near Ladysmith

Incident happened Aug. 8 at the intersection of Trans-Canada Highway and Westdowne Road

A cyclist was taken to hospital via air ambulance after a collision along the Trans-Canada Highway near Ladysmith this afternoon.

First responders rushed to the intersection of the highway and Westdowne Road on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at about 1:45 p.m.

Paramedics treated the patient at the scene and the patient was then transported to hospital by helicopter, said B.C. Emergency Health Services in an e-mail.

Southbound traffic was particularly delayed, though Drive B.C. reported that the incident affected highway traffic in both directions.

