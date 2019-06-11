The Port Mann Bridge. (Transportation Investment Corp. photo)

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

A man’s cross-Canada bike ride was cut short this week, after Mounties say they found a large quantity of illegal drugs and weapons during a traffic stop.

Officers spotted the man cycling illegally on the roadway across the Port Mann Bridge around 6:30 p.m. on June 4, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, told officers he was leaving the province. The alleged drugs and weapons were seized, police said, and the man was arrested. He remains in custody.

ALSO READ: Weapons seized at South Surrey border

ALSO READ: Vancouver police seize millions in fentanyl and heroin

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game
Next story
Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

Just Posted

20th Anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend coming to North Island

Choice of 14 events held on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands

Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

“It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town”

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce moves back home after having to relocate due to a flood

“We truly appreciate your patience over the past few months”

Resident wants to expand Port McNeill marina’s current operations

The plan to expand operations that was presented to council remains in the concept stage.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A beautiful sunset out at Rupert Arm

I was talking to a friend, turned around towards the water and there was this scene in perfect light

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Most Read