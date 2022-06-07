Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vanderhoof and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair work is underway, with Telus estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiapower outages

Previous story
Victoria charity receives backlash, removes tweet after Dr. Bonnie Henry wins e-bikes
Next story
UPDATE: Amanda Todd shrieked over topless Facebook photo, mother tells sextortion trial

Just Posted

An Indigenous blessing ceremony was held at Port Hardy’s new airport terminal building on Friday, May 27. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy’s brand new airport terminal is now open to the public

Laura Chilson gives a lecture during Ms. Wold’s Science 10 class at North Island Secondary School. (Submitted photo)
VIU grad returns to North Island to inspire science class students at local high schools

Island Health logo
Webinar with Island Health regarding North Island services scheduled for June 16

Black Press Media file photo
Three separate motor vehicle crashes near Woss cause busy morning for first responders