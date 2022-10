Three other area directors were already acclaimed to the regional district board

The Regional District of Mount Waddington has a new director for Area D (Woss).

Once the municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. and all the votes were counted, David Summers Sr. had defeated rival Dan Cooper by a total of 63 votes to 43.

As for the rest of the area directors, three candidates were already acclaimed to office (Michelle Pottage, Andrew Hory, and Kathryn Wykes).

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2022