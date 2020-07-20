The Canadian Press

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Quebec provincial police believe they’ve found the body of Martin Carpentier, a Quebec man missing for 12 days and whose daughters had been the subject of an Amber Alert and were found dead.

Police say in a tweet they found the body in St-Apollinaire about 7 p.m. Monday after information from a resident.

They say it appears to be the body of Carpentier and police believe he committed suicide.

Carpentier, 44, had been missing since last being seen with his daughters Romy, 6, and Norah, 11, on July 8 in their hometown of Levis, Que.

His vehicle was involved in a crash, but police found no one inside it.

An Amber Alert was triggered the day after the crash, with Carpentier accused of abducting the sisters, but the alert was lifted after the bodies of the girls were found July 11 in a wooded area in St-Apollinaire, Que.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

READ MORE: Quebec police continue search for father, one day after missing girls found dead

missing person

