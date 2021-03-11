Deadly van fire in Beacon Hill Park is not suspicious: Victoria police

A fatal vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park March 4 has been deemed not suspicious, say Victoria police. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Detectives say a deadly vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park last week was non-suspicious.

The Victoria Police Department announced Thursday that the Major Crime Unit had concluded its investigation into the blaze, which killed 60-year-old Michael Lockhart.

On March 4 around 8 a.m., police were called to Beacon Hill Park where members of the Victoria Fire Department were extinguishing a van on fire. Officers worked with major crimes detectives, VicPD Forensic Identification Services, BC Coroners and the fire department to investigate.

The BC Coroners Service is continuing an independent investigation into the death.

The death was the second in the park in two days. On March 3 police responded to a sudden death near Cook and Douglas streets. On March 10 that death was deemed a homicide. Police say the two incidents are not believed to be related.

