Since the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak was declared Dec.1, 22 people have tested positive, four of which have died. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Since the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak was declared Dec.1, 22 people have tested positive, four of which have died. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Death count up to 4 in Vancouver Island hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Total of 11 patients and 11 staff members have tested positive at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

A fourth person has died in the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak, Island Health confirmed in an email to Black Press Media Tuesday.

Out of respect for the person and their family, Island Health said it will not be releasing any further information about them.

Since the outbreak was first announced Dec. 1, 11 patients and 11 staff members have tested positive for the virus. Of those, four have died. The first three deaths were confirmed by Island Health on Dec. 8, 10 and 17.

READ ALSO: Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Testing continues to confirm the outbreak is limited to acute care areas of the hospital, according to the most recent statement from Island Health. Patients in those areas are being closely monitored for symptoms.

While the hospital in Central Saanich remains closed to acute admissions, the emergency department is open. The laboratory service has temporarily moved to 2140A Keating Cross Rd. Other outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, are open.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusHospitalsIsland HealthSaanich PeninsulaVancouver Island Health Authority

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Neighbours horrified as dangerous marine flares shot off near homes in Maple Bay
Next story
Nanaimo hero rushed into harm’s way as shelters burned and cannisters exploded

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers were the first Islanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

Have something to say about current affairs? Email your letter to editor@northislandgazette.com.
Letter to the editor: Fish farm decision threatens family business

Goverment polices “pander to a very small and vocal group of people”

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

EMS Parade
The annual EMS Parade rolls through Port McNeill

Families came outside and lined the streets to watch the parade.

A tractor trailer went off the road on Highway 19 near Woss on Monday. Facebook/Nelson Christensen photo
Motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 near Woss

Truck goes off road into shoulder

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

The slide swamped the Southgate River, around 13 km downhill from the initial incident. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute.
VIDEO: Investigators probe Bute Inlet landslide in bid to understand glacial retreat

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide on B.C.’s central coast

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Two of the three domes available for an outdoor dining experience during winter months at the Beach Club Resort. Each dome can seat a maximum of six patrons from the same “social bubble” and includes the use of a heater and dehumidifier. (submitted photo)
There’s no place like dome: Parksville restaurant offers unique dining experience

COVID-19 restrictions see Beach Club Resort get creative

Pictured is the remnants of a parachute from a marine distress flare that exploded close to the ground on the evening of Dec. 12 and was found in a lower branch of a garry oak tree next to a home in Maple Bay. (Submitted photo)
Neighbours horrified as dangerous marine flares shot off near homes in Maple Bay

Illegal to use distress flares except in emergencies

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wanted following an alleged hours-long physical assault

Nanaimo RCMP issue press release asking for information on the whereabouts of Heath Handy

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms has created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Most Read