A deer that fell through ice in Westwood Lake got a ride to safety aboard Nanaimo Fire Rescue’s rescue boat on Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Photo courtesy Nanaimo Fire Rescue)

Deer rescued after falling through ice on Vancouver Island lake

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Conservation Officer Service respond to incident Tuesday, Jan. 25

A deer that fell through the ice on a lake is warmer and drier, thanks to a boat ride to shore with firefighters on Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Conservation Officer Service were called to Westwood Lake shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they received a call about a deer that had fallen through ice on the lake and was unable to reach land.

“We got a call from the public about a deer that went through the ice, on one of the few remaining spots of ice on a corner of the lake,” said Stuart Kenning, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief of operations.

Firefighters launched a rescue boat to the site where the deer was struggling and tried to break a path through the ice to the shore, but when the deer did not want to move toward the shore, a conservation officer and firefighters hauled the animal aboard the boat and brought it back to the boat ramp.

“We brought him up on the beach and warmed him up with towels and carried him to the woods and he hopped off to live a happy little life,” Kenning said. “The deer’s happy now and conservation was on scene with us and it all went well.”

A deer warms up on the beach at Westwood Lake Park after Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Conservation Officer Service rescued it from the icy lake. (Photo courtesy Nanaimo Fire Rescue)

