FILE – Parks staff are trying to catch the remaining koi and take them to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping. (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond closed until further notice, remaining koi relocated to safety

A hungry otter is causing yet another commotion at a Vancouver pond that’s home to dozens of koi fish – the same pond that was forced to close for weeks due to an elusive river otter stalking the pond around this time last year.

Three koi fish were found dead this week at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond in Chinatown and an otter sighting was confirmed Wednesday, Vancouver’s Park Board confirmed Saturday.

The pond will be temporarily closed until further notice. Meanwhile, six large koi and 74 small koi in the pond were removed Friday and are being temporarily housed off-site.

“Park Board staff are continuing to sweep the pond today to ensure all koi are removed,” the board tweeted. “We expect to be able to refill the pond within the next 48 hours and re-open the garden.”

In November 2018, an otter evaded capture after wreaking havoc on the pond, killing 11 fish. The incident captivated many, going so far to spark debate on whether people were “team otter” or “team koi.”

That otter was never captured but instead believed to have simply left the area undetected. It’s not clear if the most recent sighting is the same coy critter.

Most Read