Dense fog advisory comes with black ice risk for much of Vancouver Island

Fog should lift by noon for most regions, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada issued yet another fog advisory for inland, east and south Vancouver Island Friday morning, topping off a week of low-visibility conditions.

The weather agency says dense fog redeveloped throughout the region overnight and is expected to stick around in patches until noon. Near Campbell River and Powell River, the fog will continue through Friday night.

In addition, Environment Canada is also warning of localized black ice Friday morning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” it says.

Dense fog advisory comes with black ice risk for much of Vancouver Island

