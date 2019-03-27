FILE - In this March 29, 2014 file photo, Aziza al-Yousef drives a car on a highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia’s then ban on women driving. Saudi women’s rights activists, including al-Yousef, are expected to appear before a judge Wednesday, March 27, 2019, on charges that include speaking to foreign journalists. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

Detained Saudi women’s rights activists expected in court

The women, who’ve been detained for 10 months, were expected to appear at Riyadh’s criminal court Wednesday

Saudi women’s rights activists are expected to appear before a judge for their second court session on charges that include speaking to foreign journalists.

Several people with knowledge of the cases say the charges for the nearly dozen women relate to their efforts to promote women’s rights and sharing information with accredited foreign reporters, diplomats and human rights groups.

The women, who’ve been detained for 10 months, were expected to appear at Riyadh’s criminal court Wednesday. The women are being tried separately and have been allowed to appoint a lawyer.

READ MORE: Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

READ MORE: B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

In remarks to The Associated Press, Walid al-Hathloul, the brother of detained activist Loujain al-Hathloul, questioned why speaking to Western journalists would be a deemed a crime when Saudi officials regularly conduct interviews with Western media outlets.

Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smollett attorney wants focus on brothers’ role in attack

Just Posted

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Seniors need your help to grow their new greenhouse at the Senior Citizens Centre

drop by the Senior’s Centre to sign up for a work party or call Kris Huddlestan at 250-949-9744.

New faces at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is getting ready for it’s 2019… Continue reading

Scotiabank faces disgruntled Port Alice crowd

Residents were told the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

VIDEOS: North Island Bantam Eagles place second at Tier 3 Bantam Championships in Port Hardy

“This is now a piece of North Island history and will be talked about for many years to come.”

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

Most Read