Homes in this Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated after a sinkhole made them unsafe in February 2019. (Google Maps)

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

No one is accepting responsibility for the 12 homes evacuated as a result of a sinkhole in Sechelt earlier this year, a series of court documents show.

The documents, the last of which were filed on Oct. 31, represent the legal action taken by two of the people whose Sechelt homes had to be evacuated after a sinkhole developed in February. The homes in the affected subdivision were valued at around $1 million.

READ MORE: ‘Dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Rodney Burwell Goy and Donna Lynn Goy submitted a notice of civil claim in August, alleging the District of Sechelt, the province, developer Concordia Seawatch Ltd. and two co-owners Ronald Davis and Ronald Antalek, and Hollywell Properties and real estate agents Barbie Whitworth and Shay Moudahi, were negligent in developing, building and selling the home to the couple.

The Goys purchased the property in 2013.

The civil suit takes aim at Concordia Seawatch, alleging that in fall 2005, during the initial construction work there were “numerous sinkholes and other incidents of landslip, soil subsidence and similar geotechnical events” on the land.

The Goys also allege that the district was “actively involved” in monitoring and assessing geotechnical conditions. Specifically, they claim the district directed Concordia Seawatch to “repair sinkholes and remedy conditions that rendered the lands potentially unstable.”

The civil claim notes that after a 2013 report warning of the issues with the lands, the district had “a duty in the circumstances…. to warn prospective purchasers…. of the full extent of the geotechnical problems which it knew had occurred on the Seawatch Lands since 2oo5.”

The civil suit alleges that the real estate agents “were personally aware” of the severity and existence of the geotechnical problems, as well as the future risks.

The Goys have asked for general, special damages against all defendants, and punitive damages against everyone except the real estate agents in compensation for their financial losses.

In its response, the province alleges the Goys “knew or ought to have known” about the geotechnical issues, particularly sinkholes, to which the property was prone. The province states it did not cause or contribute to any of the damage claimed by the Goys, and denies that it owed a duty of care.

The district, in its 37-page response, claims its decision to approve the development was dependent on Concordia Seawatch’s geotechnical reports.

In it’s response, Concordia Seawatch claims the contract that the Goys signed when buying the lot said the “buyers are aware of and acknowledge the geotechnical latent defect” in the development lands. The developer claims it was “not negligent” and that the district had other geotechnical information on the development lands that it “had a duty to share” with the developers.

In their response, the real estate agents claim they were not negligent and that the Goys failed to review geotechnical reports and documents that were provided to them or they could have obtained with “reasonable” due diligence.

None of the claims have been proven in court.

