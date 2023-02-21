DFO announcement regarding salmon farm closures has ripple effect

On Friday, the Federal Government’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) made the announcement that they will not renew the licences of fish farms in the Discovery Islands.

That decision will impact the communities and the sector, say the BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA) in a press release, citing what they claim was a ‘devastating one’.

“The federal government has turned their backs on coastal employees,” said BCSFA chair and Managing Director of Mowi Canada West Diane Morrision in the release. “As a sector, we saw the elimination of nearly a quarter of our farms within a single announcement,” while a MOWI press release said the company was exploring their legal options.

READ MORE: Protests greet federal fish farm consultations in Campbell River

The announcement regarding the closure of the open net farms has been an up and down roller coaster ride. In Dec. 2020 then minister Bernadette Jordan announced the closure of all open-pen salmon farms by 2022. Last April, a judge ruled in favour of companies Cermaq, Grieg and Mowi, arguing that Jordan had failed to grant the seafood giants the right to procedural process, while a period of consulation followed before Friday’s decision.

Anti-fish farm activist Alexandra Morton, who has been on the front lines of the closure of fish farms for more than a decade, expressed gratitude regarding the decision of the DFO, which she described as “brave.”

“Like a ‘tell’ in a poker player, the salmon farmers tipped their hand when the first thing they said was ‘we’re angry about the decision. The minister ignored her own scientists.’ Her scientists or theirs? #researchfraud,” said Morton in a post on social media site LinkedIn.

The Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship said that the DFO’s decision was not one that listened to the group of First Nations involved, including ones from the Laich-kwil-tach Nations who inhabit the Discovery Islands.

“The decision unfortunately feels beyond procedural unfairness after many months of meetings with the Minister and her department,” spokesperson Dallas Smith said in a press release, adding that the federal government had ignored a Coalition backed-proposal for a staggered plan to re-introduce some farms in the Discovery Island waters.

“First Nations from the coast are trying to find their feet when it comes to reclaiming what was taken away by the federal government. Whether it’s creating Marine Protected Areas or deciding to host fish farms, coastal Nations are trying to take back their inherent rights to manage their traditional waters,” said Smith.

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050