Photo by Karen McKinnon of McKinnon Photography

Did you get Hitched in Courtenay on Sunday?

The first annual wedding show saw big crowds and included two fashion shows

Hundreds of people showed up to the first annual Hitched wedding and event fair this past weekend in Courtenay.

It was organized by Black Press, in partnership with the Comox Valley Real Estate Group and included dozens of vendors all available to help you plan the best wedding possible on Vancouver Island!

“We found that we love working together, we have similar goals and values, and we enjoy each other’s company and respect each other’s professionalism,” said Carla Arnold, part of the group that put the event together.

Whether you were searching for the perfect dress, ultimate location or delicious accompaniment, there was a good chance you’d fall in love with something. Those attending the wedding fair were even able to enjoy some live music, courtesy of the wedding band – Easy Street.

“As it turns out, we knew many of the exhibitors and we all agreed it was such an amazing event,” explained Annie and Dave.

“We had a great time, made some wonderful connections and even booked a wedding for September.”

One group of local ladies is even starting their own multi-faceted wedding group called Simply Celebrate. It includes a venue, rental company, catering and photography.

“We’ve worked together for many years and what we are finding is that there is a real struggle and frustration when couples are trying to plan their wedding,” said Kathy Jerritt-Tria of Fine Catering and Gourmet Eats.

Photographer Karen McKinnon says their group allows clients to get all four wedding items for one inclusive price.

“We are super excited about it because we really came from a place of respect for each other’s business and values, and we’re really pumped to promote the Comox Valley.

And it wouldn’t be a wedding show without a proposal, these two contacted organizers to use the staging venue as the ultimate spot to ask each other for eternal matrimony.

Hitched Magazine is the North Island’s preeminent local wedding magazine, encouraging readers to think local when searching for event products and services. It highlights hardworking and dedicated business people that make events seamless, unique and memorable with insightful advice from venues, caterers, wineries and photographers.

Previous story
Man, who has yet to donate millions to Kimberley hockey team, appears in court on unrelated case
Next story
Ladysmith marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Just Posted

Fort Rupert Curling Club’s grant application unsuccessful

“I think we did our job in helping the curling club have a facility that is no longer leaking.”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out structure fire

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the incident.

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw warns dealers and bootleggers they are not welcome

“My hope is that our community works together on this problem as one.”

Ladysmith marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Ontario licensed marijuana producer Aphria has reached an agreement to acquire Ladysmith-based… Continue reading

Tri-Port Midget Wild shutout Clippers at home, continue red hot winning streak

Tri-Port Midget Wild forward Mackenzie Murgatroyd scores natural hat trick, leads team to victory.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Did you get Hitched in Courtenay on Sunday?

The first annual wedding show saw big crowds and included two fashion shows

North Island Midget Eagles vs. Tier 2 Campbell River Tyees photo gallery

The North Island Midget Eagles lost 5-2 to the Tier 3 Campbell River Tyees.

January Hot Spots!

Find out what’s happening in the North Island this month

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

North Island Bantam Eagles vs. Comox Valley Chiefs photo gallery

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles at the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice.

‘Young, innocent’ teen hit in Vancouver shooting not expected to live: police

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

Most Read