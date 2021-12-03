(File photo)

(File photo)

Did you lose a pile of money outside a Parksville hardware store?

RCMP seek owners of large amounts of cash found in Parksville, Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP hope to return large amounts of cash discovered in Parksville and Qualicum Beach last month.

On Nov. 19, money was located in the parking lot of a Parksville hardware store and turned in to police.

We want to return the money to its rightful owner, said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP. In order to identify the rightful owner, (they) will have to confirm specific details of their lost money so we are satisfied it is being reunited with the correct person.

READ MORE: RCMP: ‘Significant’ amount of money found in downtown Qualicum Beach

Police are also still looking for the owner of another large amount of money, turned in at the Oceanside detachment in Nov. 10, found in downtown Qualicum Beach.

If anyone can provide details confirming ownership in either case, they are asked to contact police by phone 250-248-6111 and reference police file number 2021-12222.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beachRCMP

Previous story
Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials
Next story
B.C. flood warning system inadequate, understaffed: Report

Just Posted

Raven Barudin (centre), Grade 4-5 teacher at the T’lisalagi’lakw School of the ‘Namgis First Nation, received a 2021 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence for her innovative teaching practices in a First Nation cultural environment. Photo contributed
Alert Bay teacher earns Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence

Cermaq Canada has been fined $500,000 for spilling approximately 522 litres of marine diesel into the ocean near Campbell River sometime overnight between March 4 and 5, 2017. Mirror file photo
Cermaq fined $500,000 for 2017 diesel spill at fish farm northwest of Campbell River

(Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
10th annual hamper fund game takes over the Chilton Arena

Anti-fish farm activists enter the open house to protest. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: First Nations land dispute breaks out at open house for proposed fish farm site