People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

The executive director of a long-term care home that was the site of British Columbia’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak has resigned.

Vancouver Coastal Health says in a statement that Little Mountain Place recently notified the health authority that its administrator had submitted her resignation.

The health authority says it has provided Little Mountain with an interim administrator to support the care home’s transition.

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her.

Millar could not be reached for comment.

Forty-one residents at Little Mountain Place died, out of 99 who tested positive, before the outbreak was declared over on Jan. 29.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it works in partnership with contracted long-term care homes like Little Mountain to ensure that residents receive safe, quality care.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the health authority has provided “enormous support” to Little Mountain.

“Someone has decided to step down after I think what we’d all acknowledge has been an extraordinary period,” he said at the province’s COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

“People are quite right to say changing one person is not everything. Of course it isn’t. But the supports are being provided by Vancouver Coastal Health to our contracted provider.”

There are long-term care homes still dealing with significant outbreaks in B.C. and even though there has been a major push to immunize residents, those outbreaks preceded those efforts, Dix said.

“There’s a long way to go in this pandemic, a lot of work left to be done and a lot of work left to improve long-term care in B.C.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wounded Warriors reschedule Vancouver Island run to April
Next story
COVID-19 exposures at two Comox Valley schools: Island Health

Just Posted

Port Hardy Fire Rescue logo
Port Hardy Fire Rescue releases 2020 third and fourth quarter stats

“Overall a great year and effort by our members despite the challenges of 2020!”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo
Port Hardy Fire Rescue raising funds virtually for the BC Lung Association

Port Hardy Fire Rescue firefighters are pushing their fitness through the month of February.

Tyson
Tyson’s Thoughts: COVID-19

COVID-19 has taken hostage everything that we enjoy and forced us all into a bubble.

From left to right, Kwakiutl Hereditary Chief David Knox, Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas, and Kwakiutl Chief Councillor Ross Hunt Jr. stop for a photo in front of the District of Port Hardy’s new marquee on Feb. 8 before signing the Relationship Agreement. (District of Port Hardy photo)
Port Hardy signs groundbreaking relationship agreement with Kwakiutl First Nation

Councillors and staff from each community watched and celebrated via Zoom.

View of the Village of Port Alice from the Frigon Islands. (Debra Lynn photo)
Quiet year for crime in Port Alice

In total, there were 238 files opened for the entire year.

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

Chemainus Festival of Murals Society president Tom Andrews displays the Chemainus Dollars $10 bill with the same scene on it as The Native Heritage mural. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Chemainus Dollars revert to being strictly souvenirs on April 5

Unique currency spendable in Chemainus becoming a collectible only

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

A female bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning found at Shelter Point Distillery is currently receiving treatment at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS). Screenshot/Shelter Point TikTok
VIDEO: Eagle rescued at Vancouver Island distillery suffering from lead poisoning

The eagle’s recovery is currently “touch and go”

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Most Read