A new federal disaster risk assessment says there are major gaps in Canada’s earthquake response plans. (file photo)

A new federal disaster risk assessment says there are major gaps in Canada’s earthquake response plans. (file photo)

Disaster risk profile warns Canada ill-prepared for a major earthquake

Report warns a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in British Columbia could result in $75 billion in losses

The first draft of a new national disaster risk assessment report warns that a major earthquake in British Columbia or parts of Ontario and Quebec could swiftly become the most costly natural disaster Canada has seen.

It says there are major gaps in Canada’s earthquake response plans, including limited information on the risks and how to prepare for them.

The national risk profile published Thursday morning is the government’s first attempt to identify the biggest threats Canada faces from natural disasters and to find ways to limit the possible damage.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair told reporters Thursday morning that the goal is to help Canadians become better aware of the potential risks they face because of where they live.

“It’s kind of like driving down the highway, and this is our attempt to illuminate — to turn the lights on and illuminate further down the road so that people can anticipate hazards.”

The risk profile deals with floods, forest fires and earthquakes, while the second version now being researched is expected to focus on extreme heat and hurricanes.

While most earthquakes in Canada are minor, there is a risk of major earthquakes in the seismic zones in B.C. and the corridor affecting Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

The report warns a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in British Columbia could result in $75 billion in losses, and in the Quebec seismic corridor a major quake could cause $61 billion in losses.

Blair said severe events have been increasing in frequency and severity, and officials must reflect on what might be coming to make sure the country is prepared.

He said the findings of the report show the need to make “significant investment, for example in certain types of critical infrastructure, to prevent these types of events.”

READ MORE: Modelled tsunami would take 20 minutes to reach Vancouver Island — study

READ MORE: The day the Island shook: Vancouver Island rocked by earthquake 75 years ago today

Earthquake

Previous story
Modelled tsunami would take 20 minutes to reach Vancouver Island — study
Next story
‘Unprecedented’: Bill Blair says military help on the way to battle Alberta wildfires

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons. Photo courtesy YouTube
MP Blaney writes letter to fisheries minister pleading for fish farm transition plan

The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking heat to hit Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Pumper 5 truck gets pushed into the fire station. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue Facebook photo)
Here’s the total cost for the Town of Port McNeill’s brand new Pumper 5 truck

The Kwakiutl First Nation hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi in Fort Rupert on Red Dress Day, May 5, to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. See the full story and photos on page nine. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHOTOS: Kwakiutl First Nation hosts gathering at Gukwdzi to honour Red Dress Day

Pop-up banner image