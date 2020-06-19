Liam Ryan kickflips out of a 50/50 grind down the hubba at the KSM Skatepark in Port Hardy. (North Island Gazette file photo)

District of Port Hardy has no plans to move the KSM Skatepark

‘We are definitely happy we have it, and we want to keep it maintained to level it’s currently at’

With the future of the District of Port Hardy’s multiplex project up in the air thanks to the funding falling through, what will happen to the KSM Skatepark that is located only a few feet away?

RELATED: Port Hardy Multiplex funding denied

Originally, Port Hardy council was planning to use the skatepark’s land for the new multiplex site, with former mayor Hank Bood suggesting back in 2017 the park would likely have to be moved elsewhere.

RELATED: Requiem for the KSM Skatepark

Now that the multiplex project is on hold, Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas stated the district will soon have to start having serious discussions “on how to move forward” without the requisite funding, which he said basically boils down to “either fixing the old pool or building something new.”

As for the skatepark itself, Dougas stated it will not be going anywhere. “We are definitely happy we have it, and we want to keep it maintained to level it’s currently at.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Councilskateboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Just Posted

District of Port Hardy has no plans to move the KSM Skatepark

‘We are definitely happy we have it, and we want to keep it maintained to level it’s currently at’

Trees, sweat and physical distancing: Planters adapt to working during pandemic

Tree planters in B.C. doing essential work in awkward places

New BC Ferry ‘Island Aurora’ starts service off Northern Vancouver Island

Island Aurora will replace the 51-year old Quadra Queen II.

Two coastal B.C. First Nations investing $25 million in renewable energy projects

To get off diesel power, two off-grid communities developing hydro power

Gilford Island First Nation buys Pierre’s Marina Lodge

Opportunity to reestablish ownership on their traditional land

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Two B.C. First Nations call for fish farm removal from their territory

Two Campbell River-area First Nations are calling for the removal of a… Continue reading

Metchosin prison reclassified nine offenders to medium security after July escape

New security measures, notification procedures in place at William Head Institution

CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Canadians receiving less than expected

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

No jail time for B.C. man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Most Read