District of Port Hardy has no plans to move the KSM Skatepark

Liam Ryan kickflips out of a 50/50 grind down the hubba at the KSM Skatepark in Port Hardy. (North Island Gazette file photo)

With the future of the District of Port Hardy’s multiplex project up in the air thanks to the funding falling through, what will happen to the KSM Skatepark that is located only a few feet away?

Originally, Port Hardy council was planning to use the skatepark’s land for the new multiplex site, with former mayor Hank Bood suggesting back in 2017 the park would likely have to be moved elsewhere.

Now that the multiplex project is on hold, Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas stated the district will soon have to start having serious discussions “on how to move forward” without the requisite funding, which he said basically boils down to “either fixing the old pool or building something new.”

As for the skatepark itself, Dougas stated it will not be going anywhere. “We are definitely happy we have it, and we want to keep it maintained to level it’s currently at.”

