The tiny homes that were being built in downtown Port Hardy without the proper paperwork in place. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

District of Port Hardy stops ‘tiny homes’ from being built downtown

The tiny homes were being erected without the necessary paperwork that was needed to build them.

Have you seen the tiny homes that were recently being built in downtown Port Hardy?

Well, according to district staff, it turns out the homes were being erected without the necessary paperwork that was needed to build them.

“The use of the property on Granville and Market Streets for the manufacturing (of tiny homes) is not permitted under our zoning regulation and the work there has ceased,” stated the district’s Director of Corporate Services, Heather Nelson-Smith, when asked to comment on the issue. “However, if this business were to continue on a property that permits manufacturing they would be permitted to build them with a valid business license… Manufactured homes are permitted in Port Hardy as long as the property is zoned for the placement as well as the manufactured homes must meet the BC Building Code minimum CSA Certification. So these tiny homes being constructed would not be permitted unless they can be CSA Certified.”

The BC Building Code is a provincial regulation that governs how new construction, building alterations, repairs and demolitions are completed. The code establishes minimum requirements for safety, health, accessibility, fire and structural protection of buildings and energy and water efficiency.

Nelson-Smith added that owners of property in Port Hardy should always “check with the current zoning of their property prior to placing or erecting any structure.”

ABOUT TINY HOMES

Tiny homes are residential structures generally under 400 square feet. The idea behind them is to help promote financial prudence, economically stability, shared community experiences, and to create a shift in consumerism-driven mindsets.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles
Next story
UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Just Posted

District of Port Hardy stops ‘tiny homes’ from being built downtown

The tiny homes were being erected without the necessary paperwork that was needed to build them.

Shoebox Project hits fundraising goal, over 500 shoeboxes given out to women in need

“I am thrilled that so many women will receive a shoebox gift this Christmas”

Portside dancers show off moves at Christmas recital

The Christmas dance recital was held at the Gate House Theatre on Dec. 13-14.

Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Child was born at 12:17 a.m. at Victoria General

North Island Eagles: Find out which teams are where in the standings

“I’m here to talk about minor hockey and how the rep hockey teams are doing so far this year”

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

Vigil supports Jewish camp following anti-Semitic graffiti incident near Nanaimo

Children’s summer camp on Gabriola Island was desecrated in mid December, just before Hanukkah

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Most Read