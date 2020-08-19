FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

The president of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that the collision of COVID-19 and cold and flu season could bring a new host of health-care challenges when the cold weather sets in.

Dr. Sandy Buchman says given the overlap in symptoms, it can be hard for doctors to distinguish the sniffles from the deadly disease.

Buchman says COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter between a rise in cold and flu cases and a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Canada’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam told reporters last week that officials are working to help hospitals prepare for an anticipated convergence of viral activity.

Buchman says many COVID-19 hygiene habits — such as hand-washing, physical distancing and wearing masks — can reduce people’s risks of contracting the common cold or flu.

He says it’s all the more important that Canadians get their flu vaccine this year, but patients should expect longer wait times given that capacity will be limited by COVID-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusDoctorsflu season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alice crime stats rise slightly over second quarter
Next story
B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

Just Posted

Security cameras installed at Mount Cain after 18 cabins were broken into

‘In at least one cabin the damage was quite extensive’

Port Alice crime stats rise slightly over second quarter

Port Alice RCMP opened 59 files in the second quarter, which is up from 30 in the first quarter.

Wildlife, culture and history: a trifecta tour

k’awat’si Tours runs a three-hour trip packed with sights and information

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add young forward from Port McNeill

Bulldogs add youth to veteran lineup with Ethan Bono, Kobe Assam

42-year-old Indigenous man is missing, last seen in Port Hardy area

Roger Jolliffe was last seen on August 11, 2020 at approximately 5:30 PM in the Port Hardy area.

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Abused cat found inside Vancouver Island dumpster

‘It’s very disturbing that there is an individual or individuals like this in our community’

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size, no homes lost

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

Most Read