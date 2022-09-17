Members of Extension Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of a fire on Spruston Road, near Nanaimo on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Members of Extension Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of a fire on Spruston Road, near Nanaimo on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Dog dies and buildings destroyed in fire at rural area near Nanaimo

Four fire departments, including Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, battle blaze in Cassidy

A dog died and buildings were destroyed as firefighters from numerous rural departments fought a blaze on a property near Nanaimo today.

Fire crews from Cranberry, Extension, North Oyster and North Cedar were among those called to the scene in the 1300 block of Spruston Road in Cassidy, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Ron Guelette, Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department chief.

The cause is not yet known, but a house, motorhome and outbuilding are “total writeoffs” and trees on the property were also damaged, said Guelette. None of the residents sustained injuries, although a dog was lost, he said.

“We just hit it as hard as we could from the exterior because of the exposures, the forest,” said Guelette. “We had four tenders running and two engines pumping on it.”

As of 2:15 p.m., Guelette said the fire was under control, with crews putting out hot spots and an estimator on scene.

B.C. Hydro crews were also on scene and the area was listed on B.C. Hydro’s outage list earlier, with 16 customers affected.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsfire

Previous story
Book ban efforts surging in 2022, US library association says
Next story
Father, daughter left homeless after fire destroys Vancouver Island home

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney

The owner of Campbell River’s Comfort Inn and manger of its neighbour, the Berwick seniors complex, say unruly behaviour downtown is having significant impact ontheir businesses. Photo contributed
Unruly behaviour in downtown Campbell River has escalated to a different level: Mayor Andy Adams

Apprentice carver Rey Dickie and master carver Stan Hunt stand next to the log that will be carved into a monument to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island carvers creating monument to children found in unmarked graves

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre executive director Elizabeth Aman-Hume opened the 50th anniversary barbecue with a welcoming speech. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy chamber celebrates 50th anniversary with speeches and a barbecue fundraiser