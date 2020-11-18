President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci

Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States.

Despite a lack of evidence, Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

He’s now dragged Canada’s independent elections administrator into the fray.

Elections Canada tweeted Monday that it has never used tabulation equipment made by Dominion Voting Systems or anyone else in its 100-year history.

Trump retweeted the agency today in an effort to further cast doubt on the company, which was founded by Canadian partners and has offices in Toronto and Denver.

Dominion officials have categorically denied the president’s claims.

“THIS SAYS IT ALL,” Trump tweeted Tuesday after Elections Canada pointed out that it only uses paper ballots that are counted by hand.

“Elections Canada does not use Dominion Voting Systems,” the agency’s Monday tweet read. “We do not use machines to count ballots.”

Elections Canada issued another tweet Tuesday pointing out that Monday’s posting was only intended to note they don’t use vote-counting machines “and should not be construed as anything other than that.”

Dominion, founded in Toronto in the aftermath of the voting debacle that followed the 2000 U.S. election, has been pushing back hard against spiralling conspiracy theories fuelled by the president, his supporters and Trump-friendly media outlets.

“Dominion Voting Systems categorically denies false assertions about vote-switching issues with our voting systems,” the company declares in an all-caps headline on its website.

“An unsubstantiated claim about the deletion of 2.7 million pro-Trump votes that was posted on the internet and spread on social media has been taken down and debunked by independent fact-checkers.”

The website also cites last week’s declaration by the cybersecurity wing of the Department of Homeland Security that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

Despite failing to win the necessary number of electoral votes and falling more than five million votes short of Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump has steadfastly refused to concede the election.

Biden, for his part, has called Trump’s intransigence “embarrassing” and warned Monday that the current administration’s refusal to co-operate with his transition team could worsen the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Donald TrumpElections

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Person from Alberni high school tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
PM says military could help distribute COVID-19 vaccine, but Canada not there yet

Just Posted

Trees downed on the Frigon Road to Port Alice. (David Burnett | Facebook)
UPDATE: North Island power to be restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday for most regions

BC Hydro dispells myth that it could take a week to restore

This ramp is where the old whaling station in Coal Harbour used to drag whales to be processed. On Tuesday they could have swam themselves up. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainstorm to make dramatically high water levels

Coal Harbour withstood the phenomena, but it was unlike any they’d seen before

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 86 of the Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Falling tree on Byng Road.
Trees down over power lines on Byng Road

At least four trees fell in powerful windstorm

U11 Eagles talk with the coaching staff before their game against Comox. (Submitted photo)
North Island Eagles continue to rack up big wins

All four North Island Eagles rep hockey teams played games on the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

Ultramarathoner Jerry Hughes looks positive as he finishes his 98th lap of the Cowichan Sportsplex track on Sunday, Nov. 15, the first day of his bid to break the Canadian six-day running record. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Six-day running record bid still going strong at Cowichan Sportsplex

Two records have already fallen as Jerry Hughes pushes on

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

(Stock photo)
Police on Vancouver Island investigating ‘dangerous’ thefts from traffic lights

At least four cases where batteries were stolen from lights or electronic signs

Dane Stanway. (IHIT)
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Dane Stanway has been missing since spring 2016

Most Read