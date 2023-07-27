Dream homes for the entire family after Kamloops woman hits $35M jackpot

Rhonda Malesku of Kamloops was the winner of a $35-million Lotto Marx jackpot on July 25, 2023. (BCLC/Submitted)

When Rhonda Malesku’s neighbours heard screaming, they came out of their homes thinking that something was wrong.

In fact, it was the exact opposite.

The born-and-raised Kamloopsian had just checked her Lotto Max numbers online, and found out she was the winner of a $35-million jackpot.

“I let out a huge scream and kept saying, ‘I won $35 million dollars!’ I opened up the back door and started screaming it outside to my husband Sam and we both started shaking!”

The ticket was bought at the Walmart on Hillside Drive.

How does she plan on spending her millions? Malesku said that she will be building her dream home, as well as dream homes for her son and daughter.

“I called my daughter and started screaming it all over again to her. She immediately dropped everything and came over. We couldn’t even get ready this morning because we were vibrating with excitement and had to help each other put on our makeup.”

She is also thinking of buying a travel trailer and a truck to take a coast-to-coast trip.

