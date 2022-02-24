A truck rolled over near Port Hardy on Wednesday, though the driver and their cat were uninjured. Photo courtesy Port Hardy Fire Rescue

Driver, cat uninjured after truck rolls into water in Port Hardy

Quick response from fire, RCMP and BCEHS helped ensure safety of all

Port Hardy Fire crews came to the rescue of a person and their cat who were trapped after a vehicle rolled over into water on Wednesday.

The crews were quick to respond to a report of a vehicle rollover in water that caused the driver to become trapped.

”Thankfully, the water was shallow, the patient was uninjured, and just needed some assistance climbing out of the vehicle and securing a pet cat also in the truck,” says a Facebook post from Port Hardy Fire Rescue.

Local RCMP and BCEHS (B.C. Emergency Health Services) also responded quickly to the incident.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

