Back up of traffic along Highway 97 following crash (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Back up of traffic along Highway 97 following crash (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Driver in fatal crash near Kelowna suspected drunk, distracted, seatbeltless

Police say driver in his 40s died as a result of single-vehicle crash near Drought Road

A man died following a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Peachland on Friday night, Oct. 15.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near Drought Road alongside local Mounties and the BC Highway Patrol around 7 p.m. and found the driver dead.

The driver was a man in his 40s, though authorities have not released his name.

“At this time, it appears driver impairment, failure to wear seatbelt and using an electronic device while driving were contributing factors to this crash,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, head of the BC Highway Patrol.

The BC Highway Patrol has taken conduct of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated the car had gone over an embankment into the lake but officials did not confirm whether that was the case.

READ MORE: Home owner suffers burns in non-suspicious West Kelowna garage fire

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashHighway 97Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. boaters help rescue entangled humpback near Ucluelet
Next story
B.C. expanding ‘seamless day kindergarten’ pilot program

Just Posted

The maple trees planted across from Stink Creek Park on Granville Street. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New maple trees planted across from Stink Creek Park a nice ‘welcome’ to downtown Port Hardy

Stan Hunt stands next to a recently painted 17-foot totem pole he carved with Mervyn Child and Ray Dickie. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Kwakiutl artist Stan Hunt finishing up ‘retirement’ totem poles for new coast guard depot

Screenshot of Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association website.
Tri-Port Minor Hockey issues warning over abusive behaviour towards volunteers

Volunteers and representatives from four Campbell River and North Island Clubs presented a $26,500 cheque to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island at Qwalayu House on Oct. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Volunteers and representatives from four Campbell River and North Island Clubs presented a $26,500 cheque to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island at Qwalayu House on Oct. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River and North Island Rotary clubs support Qwalayu House