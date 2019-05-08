Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family of the man killed in last week’s fiery crash at the Douglas border crossing in South Surrey.

According to details on a page that launched Saturday, Rev. Tom Cheung died in the “very tragic accident” May 2.

“The tragic loss has brought unimaginable devastation to the family,” the page states.

Emergency crews responded to the border at approximately 11:30 a.m. May 2, after a Porche Cayenne SUV collided with a Toyota Sienna van in the northbound lanes of the approach to the Canada Border Services Agency booths.

The impact sent both vehicles into a garden area located in the median between the north- and southbound lanes, where the van then burst into flames.

Witnesses reported hearing several explosions; a Washington State man was arrested at the scene.

Police, border authorities and the BC Coroners’ Service continue to investigate.

The GoFundMe campaign – which, with a goal of $100,000, had raised more than $15,000 by Wednesday morning – was launched to support Cheung’s family “for their basic living and education expenses.”

“Tom was the main provider for the family,” the page states.

Cheung – who was lead pastor at Port Moody Grace MB Church – is described as a loving husband and father; a pastor with “lots of love and patience to many.”

“He was a man who loved God and His Word dearly. Many lives are blessed, transformed, and renewed through Tom and (wife) Athens’ ministries. Despite many challenges and difficulties, he remained faithful, obedience, and continued helping people and leading people to Christ.”

Cheung is survived by his wife and three children.

