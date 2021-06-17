A 50-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle Tuesday, June 15, crashing through a West Vancouver school fence that surrounds playing children. (West Vancouver Police)

Driver ticketed for speeding near B.C. school crashes into playground fence days later

‘It’s an absolute miracle that nobody was injured,’ says Const. Kevin Goodmurphy

“It’s an absolute miracle that nobody was injured.”

That’s what Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said after a 50-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle Tuesday and crashed through a West Vancouver school fence surrounding playing children.

The driver, of a 2009 Mercedes SUV, was issued a violation ticket – in addition to the one she was issued days earlier for speeding in the same school zone.

The SUV was seen being driven toward an open parking spot when it suddenly accelerated and crashed through the chain-link fence near a playground.

The single-car collision narrowly missed children playing at Cypress Park Elementary School, said Goodmurphy.

“There were many children and adults in the area at the time.”

West Vancouver Police arrived on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. to find 50 litres of fuel spilled upon the playground. West Vancouver firefighters were called in to tend to the vehicles’ punctured fuel tank.

Goodmurphy is cautioning drivers to slow down and pay attention while driving near schools.

School zone regulations, limiting speeds to 30 km/hr, in effect weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
