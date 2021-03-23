Driver unscathed after semi-trailer engulfed in flames on Malahat

The driver of a semi-trailer walked away unscathed Tuesday morning after his truck burst into flames while driving down the Malahat. (Courtesy of Patrick O’Brien)

The driver of a semi-trailer that burst into flames on the Malahat Tuesday morning was lucky to walk away unscathed.

Driving southbound down the Malahat in a five-tonne semi filled with wood, the driver noticed smoke rising from the area of the battery, Shawnigan Lake RCMP Const. John Braun told Black Press Media.

Braun said the driver waited until he got near Okotoks Road where he could safely pull over. As he was about to exit the driver’s side, the fire started and he was forced to leap out the passenger door to escape. RCMP were called at 9:44 a.m.

No one was injured, but the semi-trailer is unsalvageable Braun said, describing it as “melted.”

Southbound traffic at Okotoks Road ground to a halt following the fire with no detour. But, by 11 a.m., Drive BC reported the left lane had opened allowing some traffic through and, at 1 p.m., Emcon Services tweeted to say both lanes were open.

