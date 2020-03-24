Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, B.C. drivers can now renew their licences online and defer Autoplan payments for up to 90 days.

In a March 24 news release, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. said customers can renew by calling 1-800-950-1498 up to six weeks in advance of their licences expiring. ICBC had already suspended road tests due to the novel cornavirus.

READ MORE: ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

ICBC said customers who use the new phone service will be emailed an interim paper licence that will be valid for 90 days. The new remote service applies to routine renewals, licence reinstatements, and replacement of a lost licence. Expiring BC Services Cards and BC Identification Cards are not eligible for phone renewals.

For customers having trouble paying their car insurance amid the COVID-19 crisis, ICBC is offering 90-day payment deferrals, up from the 30 days previously offered.

Drivers can apply online at https://onlinebusiness.icbc.com/eforms/dotcom/jsp/ACG398.jsp or by calling 1-800-950-1498. ICBC is asking people who are able to defer payment online to do so and keep phone lines free for other urgent inquiries.

READ MORE: $1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you
Next story
Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Just Posted

Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

North Island Rising: Gouging me less than you gouged me before is still gouging

Oil at $26 a barrel does not legitimize the retail gas prices we are seeing at the local pump today.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Eagle hits the water

‘The eagles were a little bit harder to spot with all the snow on the trees’

Town of Port McNeill’s growth opportunities Parts 2-4

Last week’s article on the presentation dealt with the changes that are happening in the market.

Seniors’ Defence Initiative is up and running in Port Hardy

Being isolated during a crisis brings high levels of anxiety.

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

Sisters surprised to find themselves reunited at Nanaimo seniors care home after years apart

Eden Gardens staff member noticed new care home resident’s resemblance to another resident

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Strings of lights seen in night sky over Cowichan Valley

Could be satellites, or something stranger, says UFO specialist

No gifts please – Island Health asks for gift delivery to cease at health care facilities

Request is in response to evolving COVID-19 situation

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Most Read