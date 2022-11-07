A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

Drivers warned as snow warning issued for the Malahat

Some areas along the roadway expecting 10 cm of snow overnight

Drivers are being asked to prepare for winter conditions as the Malahat could see periods of heavy snow starting Monday evening and into the following morning.

Environment Canada on Monday issued a snowfall warning for the highway stretch as the area could see 10 cm of snow near higher elevations by Tuesday morning.

The snow will begin to fall Monday evening and will quickly intensify before tapering off early in the morning on Nov. 8.

“A low-pressure centre off Vancouver Island will help draw out cold air from the B.C. interior. As it crosses the Strait of Georgia, periods of heavy snow will develop across the Malahat highway, especially near the summit,” Environment Canada said.

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, along with rapidly accumulating snow that could make travel difficult over some locations, the weather agency said. The snow warning added that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Drivers can visit shiftintowinter.ca for information on driving in snowy conditions.

READ: Road damaged almost exactly a year ago reopens in North Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in ‘mind-blowing’ encounter
Next story
Provincial and territorial health ministers meeting with federal counterpart in B.C.

Just Posted

A new United Way community food hub will improve food security and food literacy with Kwakwaka’wakw ways of knowing. Many hands working to uncover veggies in the Kwakiutl Pit Cook in Tsaxis. (Photo by Caitlin Hartnett)
United Way Food Hub coming to the Mount Waddington region

BC Hydro crews, here seen Saturday, continue to restore power across all parts of Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary volunteer staff get ready for opening on Saturday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Sneak peak at the Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Christmas sale

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Liberals taking credit for NDP measures, frustrated North Island-Powell River MP complains