Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

Staff at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford intercepted drugs and tobacco dropped off by a drone just before Christmas.

In a release issued Friday, the Correctional Service of Canada said $26,500 worth of contraband was seized on Dec. 23, around 10 p.m. They credited “the vigilance of staff members,” in the release.

The CSC has salso set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 18667803784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

Previous story
Bitten-off fingers, thrown excrement: B.C. prison guard assaults on the rise

Just Posted

Wray fondly remembered

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Coastal makes cuts: airline reduces Port Hardy service

Pacific Coastal cancells some Port Hardy flights

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Tyson’s Thoughts: Public intoxication problems in Port Hardy

Many a time our staff have had to call the RCMP to report people passed out in the parking lot.

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Lumby supports vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie after arena disaster

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read