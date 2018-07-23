A drone flying over a wildfire near Nakusp suspended firefighting air operations Sunday. Photo: James MacDonald/Bloomberg

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

RCMP are looking for the pilot of a drone that forced the suspension of air operations above a wildfire near Nakusp on Sunday.

The drone grounded one helicopter supporting ground crews at the Wilson Creek fire, which is about 19 kilometres east of Nakusp, according to a statement from the BC Wildfire Service.

Other aircraft working on fires in the area also had to be moved off their flight paths to avoid the Little Wilson Lake airspace.

Flying drones within a radius of five nautical miles or an altitude of 3,000 feet above a wildfire is illegal. Federal penalties include fines of up to $25,000 or imprisonment for up to 18 months.

There are also further penalties under the provincial Wildfire Act, which can include a ticket fine of $1,150, a further fine of up to $100,000 if there is a conviction and imprisonment of over a year.

Previous story
UPDATED: Severe heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast
Next story
Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

Just Posted

VIDEO: Port Hardy’s FILOMI Days 2018 festival highlights

Filomi Days returned to Port Hardy July 20-23 weekend.

Inside the music: step behind the curtain at the venerable Vancouver Island Music Festival

Big Read: VIMF in the Comox Valley exemplifies the spirit of an Island summer music festival

Frost backs Town of Port McNeill’s temporary legal cannabis sales ban

“I spoke with all the councillors and was kept up to date with what was going on.”

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

BC Ferries delays launch of Northern Sea Wolf route

For the second time, BC Ferries delays direct service from Port Hardy to Bella Coola

‘A lot more vigorous:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco in third period with new physio

Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down after the Saskatchewan crash

Rumble on the Runway torches Port McNeill Airport’s drag strip

The timing association also held a special outdoor movie night Saturday at the track.

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

UPDATED: Severe heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Temperatures expected to hit the mid-30s in some areas this week

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

Most Read