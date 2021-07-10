The fire currently burning above Pottery Road in Vernon. (Diane Sissons/ Facebook)

Drone spotted flying near out of control Vernon wildfire

The incident was reported by the BC Wildfire Service on Twitter

Update 5:02 p.m.

A drone has been observed flying above the Becker Lake wildfire near Vernon.

BC Wildfire Service reported the incident around 5 p.m. on Twitter.

It reminded the public if a drone collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly.

Anyone caught operating a drone that interferes with fire control could be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to a year, or both, it added.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the restricted airspace around a wildfire is about 17 square kilometres, including an altitude of about 914 meters.

The Becker Lake fire continues to burn at around one hectare in size.

Update 2:30 p.m.

The fire near Becker Lake above the hills of Vernon is currently around one hectare in size according to BC Wildfire Service and is currently classified as out of control.

Four wildfire personnel are on the ground, with two helicopters and assistance from waterbombers.

Original Story:

A new fire has erupted above Pottery Road in Vernon.

Helicopters and water bombers have been seen dropping water on the fire.

Reports of the fire began circulating on Facebook at around 1:15 p.m.

It is not currently listed as a wildfire on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard map.

READ MORE: Evacuation order rescinded for Vernon wildfire

The fire south of Vernon that started on Friday, July 9, was classified as being under control by BC Wildfire on Saturday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Wildfires

Previous story
Colwood’s fire chief remembered for devotion, love for community

Just Posted

Scene of fire on Highway 19 near Woss July 9, 2021. Photo by Luke Rushton
Wildfire flared up on Highway 19 near Woss

Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam read the South Island First Nations’ public letter, calling for solidarity and respect and an end to vandalism in the region. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders call for unity, end to violence, vandalism in Victoria area

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

File photo of the “T” intersection on Highway 19 and Campbell Way in Port McNeill. (Google Images)
2 vehicle collision at the ‘T’ intersection sends one to hospital with minor injuries