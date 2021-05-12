Drug trafficking at Vancouver Island residence nets over $250K forfeiture

This house at 1514 Trumpeter Cres. in Courtenay is currently for sale, with a disclaimer that the property was used in a cannabis grow operation in the past. Photo by Record staff

The BC Civil Forfeiture Office has successfully concluded proceedings initiated against a Courtenay residence after a Comox Valley RCMP investigation into drug trafficking offences.

In January 2016, Comox Valley RCMP executed a search warrant at a residential property located on the 1500 block of Trumpeter Crescent in Courtenay. During the search, police seized items consistent with the production and trafficking of cannabis, including 144 pounds of cannabis, $25,000 cash, cell phones, and cannabis growing equipment.

In May 2016, the Comox Valley RCMP referred their file to the BC Civil Forfeiture Office for consideration of the forfeiture of the property, which was believed to be the proceeds and/or instruments of unlawful activity. Recently, the civil forfeiture proceedings were successfully concluded, resulting in the forfeiture of $230,000 of the net equity in the property, forfeiture of the $25,000 cash that was seized during the search, and a five-year prohibition order requiring the property not be used for further unlawful activity. In the event the property is used again for further unlawful activity within the five-year prohibition, the resulting consequence could be forfeiture of the entire property.

While RCMP could not disclose the exact house number of the property in question, a house at 1514 Trumpeter Cres. is currently for sale, with a disclaimer that the property was used as a cannabis grow operation in the past. The house, which carries a $1.249 million price tag, has been listed for 110 days. Its July 2020 assessed value is listed at $877,000.

“The money forfeited goes back into our communities to combat crime and increase public safety,” said Insp. Mike Kurvers, Officer in Charge, Comox Valley RCMP. “This year, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has recently announced that 34 projects related to crime prevention are receiving $2.2 million in funding.”

Comox Valley Family Services Association was among those projects. It recently received $29,152 for its Duenna Project.

The project is described in a BC Government release as “an eight-week empowerment and skill-building group for youth between the ages of 15 and 19 who identify as either female, two-spirited or non-binary. The groups will engage in skill-building and relationship-building activities, including activities related to Indigenous cultures and traditions.”